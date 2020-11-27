Margaret MacMillan in conversation with Paul Wells: Maclean's Live

What’s it like to live through history? Does a historian have any advice for the rest of us? Canada’s most distinguished historian, bestselling author Margaret MacMillan, joins Maclean’s senior writer Paul Wells for a talk about momentous times, including the year 2020. MacMillan’s latest book, War: How Conflict Shaped Us, was just named one of the Ten Best Books of 2020 by the New York Times.

The conversation will be broadcast on the Maclean’s Facebook page as well as at macleans.ca/live on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. ET. Follow us on Facebook to be notified of future #MacleansLive conversations.

Presented by the Canadian Bankers Association in partnership with the National Arts Centre.

