Dr. Catherine Hankins and Dr. David Naylor in conversation with Paul Wells: Maclean's Live

Two scientists on Canada's COVID-19 Immunity Task Force will join Wells to discuss the progress in the fight against the coronavirus—and the dangers that lie ahead—on July 2 at 7 p.m. EDT

Some of Canada’s top scientists are working on answers for the federal government’s COVID-19 Immunity Task Force. Two of them will join Maclean’s senior writer Paul Wells to discuss the crucial next steps in the fight against the pandemic on July 2 at 7 p.m. EDT.

Dr. Catherine Hankins, a professor of public and population health at McGill University, has been one of the world’s leading researchers in HIV/AIDS for 35 years. Dr. David Naylor, a professor of medicine at the University of Toronto, was UofT president from 2005 to 2013. His report on Canada’s response to the 2003 SARS outbreak led to the formation of the Public Health Agency of Canada.

With their colleagues, Hankins and Naylor are leading the fight to develop an antibody test that can help get Canada back to work. On July 2, they’ll update us on their progress and the dangers that still lie ahead.

Watch the conversation live via Zoom on Thursday, July 2 at 7 p.m. EDT. Click here to join the Zoom webinar.

Past guests include:

June 2020: Playwright, actor, director of Indigenous Theatre at the NAC, Kevin Loring

June 2020: Guest host Desmond Cole with panelists Esi Edugyan, Robyn Maynard, Syrus Marcus Ware and Ian Williams

June 2020: Carol Anderson and Kevin Young

June 2020: Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux & Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard

May 2020: Health minister Patty Hajdu

May 2020: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney

April 2019: Bank of Canada governor, Stephen Poloz

February 2019: Canadian ambassador to the U.S., David MacNaughton

December 2018: Former prime minister Jean Chrétien

November 2018: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

September 2018: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

June 2018: Jane Philpott, former minister of Indigenous services.

May 2018: Jason Kenney, leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party (current Premier of Alberta)

April 2018: Katie Telford, chief of staff to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

March 2018: Conservative leader Andrew Scheer

February 2018: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.