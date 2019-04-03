Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Maclean's writer Anne Kingston shortlisted for the 2019 Landsberg Award - Macleans.ca
Maclean’s writer Anne Kingston has been shortlisted for the 2019 Landsberg Award, an annual prize awarded by the Canadian Journalism Federation (CJF) in association with the Canadian Women’s Foundation, to a journalist whose “exceptional research, analysis and presentation through a gender lens” provides “greater profile to womens’ equality issues.”
Her feature on mothers who regret having children was commended for breaking taboos. Kingston writes in the piece: “What we’re learning about regretful mothers upends binary thinking that women who regret having children must be neglectful or substandard parents: it’s motherhood these women regret, not the children…In pushing the boundaries of accepted maternal response, however, something else is happening: a small group of women are reframing motherhood, an institution increasingly idealized and commodified to near-absurd ends.”
The story struck a chord with countless women, bringing to light a serious issue that was rarely if ever discussed.