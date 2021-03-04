Mark Carney sits down with Paul Wells: Maclean's in Conversation

He’s back! After seven years as Bank of England governor, former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney is back in Ottawa with a new book, Value(s), about the things we pay for and the things we care about. He’ll talk to Maclean’s senior writer Paul Wells about Brexit, COVID-19, building back better—and what’s next for Mark Carney.
The conversation will air on Tues., March 18, 2021 at 7 p.m. ET on the Maclean’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as at macleans.ca/inconvo.
Presented by the Canadian Bankers Association in partnership with the National Arts Centre.
Past guests include:
February 2021: Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s health officer
January 2021: EJ Dionne Jr. and Maryscott “Scotty” Greenwood discuss the dawn of the Biden era
December 2020: Jagmeet Singh
December 2020: Historian Margaret MacMillan
November 2020: Erin O’Toole, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada
November 2020: Annamie Paul, Leader of the Green Party of Canada
October 2020: EJ Dionne Jr., Maryscott “Scotty” Greenwood, Eugene Daniels and Carlos Lozada
October 2020: Investigative journalist Justin Ling on serial killer Bruce McArthur
September 2020: Federal environment minister Jonathan Wilkinson
July 2020: Dr. Catherine Hankins and Dr. David Naylor, members of the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force
June 2020: Kevin Loring, playwright, actor, director of Indigenous Theatre at the NAC
June 2020: Guest host Desmond Cole with panelists Esi Edugyan, Robyn Maynard, Syrus Marcus Ware and Ian Williams
June 2020: Carol Anderson and Kevin Young
June 2020: Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux & Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard
May 2020: Health minister Patty Hajdu
May 2020: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney
April 2019: Bank of Canada governor, Stephen Poloz
February 2019: Canadian ambassador to the U.S., David MacNaughton
December 2018: Former prime minister Jean Chrétien
November 2018: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley
September 2018: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
June 2018: Jane Philpott, former minister of Indigenous services.
May 2018: Jason Kenney, leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party (current Premier of Alberta)
April 2018: Katie Telford, chief of staff to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
March 2018: Conservative leader Andrew Scheer
February 2018: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh