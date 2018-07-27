Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mayor John Tory slams Ford on plan to slash number of Toronto council seats - Macleans.ca
Mayor John Tory slams Ford on plan to slash number of Toronto council seats
Ford hopes to cut the number of council seats from 47 to 25
by The Canadian Press
Jul 27, 2018
Toronto Mayor John Tory speaks to the media at Toronto city hall on Friday, July 27, 2018. Tory says he's told Ontario Premier Doug Ford that the process around a plan to slash the number of city councillors in half is "absolutely not right." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Toronto Mayor John Tory has slammed a proposed plan from the Ontario government to slash the number of city councillors dramatically, saying he wants to hold a referendum on the issue.
The Toronto Star reported Thursday night that Premier Doug Ford plans to introduce legislation to cut the number of council seats from 47 to 25.
At a news conference Friday morning, Tory said he will propose a referendum on the issue as part of the Oct. 22 municipal election.
Tory accused Ford of “meddling” with the city’s affairs and said the premier should not be interfering as candidates begin campaigning and fundraising for the October vote.