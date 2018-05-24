Mississauga restaurant explosion from homemade bomb leaves 15 people injured, 3 critically hurt

Police are searching for two suspects after a homemade bomb detonated inside an Indian restaurant in Mississauga, injuring up to 15 people, three of them critically.

Police were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night after reports of an explosion at the Bombay Bhel Restaurant.

Peel Paramedics said at least three people were taken to a trauma centre in critical condition suffering from blast injuries. Their conditions are now considered stable.

As many as 12 others were treated for minor traumatic injuries at two local hospitals.

Andre Larrivee, who lives in a nearby condominium building, said he was watching television and heard an explosion.

“It was really loud,” he said, comparing the noise to an electric generator that had exploded at a nearby construction site recently.

Police say two suspects entered the restaurant and detonated an Improvised Explosive Device before fleeing the scene.

“There were two individuals seen entering and detonating the device and two individuals that were seen fleeing the restaurant,” Const. Iryna Yashnyk told reporters at the scene.

“We’re looking to speak to the individuals seen fleeing the area and looking for the public’s assistance in identifying them,” she said.

The first suspect is described as male in his mid-20s with light skin, five-foot-10 to six feet in height with a stocky build. He was wearing dark blue jeans, a dark zip up hoodie pulled over his head, a baseball cap with a light grey peak and his face was covered with black cloth material.

The second suspect is described as a male with fair skin, five-foot-nine to five-foot-10 with a thin build. He was wearing faded blue jeans, a dark zip up hoodie pulled over his head, a grey t-shirt, dark coloured skate shoes and his face was covered as well.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto has opened a helpline in view of the explosion at an Indian restaurant in Mississauga for anyone needing assistance.

With files from The Canadian Press.

More to come.