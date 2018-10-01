Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
NAFTA? USMCA? Trumpta? What should we call this new deal? - Macleans.ca
Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mexico's Secretary of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Aside from putting Canada last in the list, USMCA doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, despite President Donald Trump’s belief that, “it sort of just works” and “it has a good ring to it.”
Trump also said “that’ll be the name i guess that 99 per cent of the time we’ll be hearing—USMCA.” But he’s been wrong before. Below, we offer some alternatives. Use the drag-and-drop tool to rank your favourite (scroll for more options). Each submission will contribute to our user-generated consensus ranking.