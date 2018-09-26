Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario PC government to halt minimum wage hike set to kick in next year
Labour Minister Laurie Scott says the minimum wage will remain at $14 an hour rather than rising to $15 an hour
by The Canadian Press
Sep 26, 2018
TORONTO — The Ontario government says it will halt a planned increase to minimum wage that was scheduled to kick in next year.
Labour Minister Laurie Scott says the minimum wage will remain at $14 an hour rather than rising to $15 as planned by the previous Liberal government.
At the time, an independent economic analysis showed low-income workers would benefit more from a higher minimum wage than lower taxes, because the wage hike would bring more money than a tax cut would save them.
Scott said Wednesday there would be some tax breaks for those earning less than $30,000 a year but said the government was still working out the timing of those measures.