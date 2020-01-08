St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
President Trump makes statement on Iran missile strikes: Live video - Macleans.ca
President Trump plans to make a statement in response to Iran’s launch of missile strikes against U.S. forces in Iraq, in apparent retaliation against the killing of Iranian military commander, Qassem Soleimani.
All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.