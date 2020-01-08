 President Trump makes statement on Iran missile strikes: Live video - Macleans.ca
President Trump makes statement on Iran missile strikes: Live video

The remarks also come after a plane crash in Iran that has killed all 176 people on board, including 63 Canadians

President Trump plans to make a statement in response to Iran’s launch of missile strikes against U.S. forces in Iraq, in apparent retaliation against the killing of Iranian military commander, Qassem Soleimani.

His remarks will also come after a Ukrainian airline crash in Iran that has left 176 people dead, including 63 Canadians. The cause of the crash remains unclear.
