President Trump makes statement on Iran missile strikes: Live video

President Trump plans to make a statement in response to Iran’s launch of missile strikes against U.S. forces in Iraq, in apparent retaliation against the killing of Iranian military commander, Qassem Soleimani.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

His remarks will also come after a Ukrainian airline crash in Iran that has left 176 people dead, including 63 Canadians. The cause of the crash remains unclear.