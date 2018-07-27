Total lunar eclipse 2018: Watch live video here

Unfortunately, Canada will miss out on the second lunar eclipse of 2018 this Friday. This particular astronomical event is making headlines for being the longest one in the 21st century. Totality will last an hour and 43 minutes and will happen over Africa, the Middle-East and some of Asia. This eclipse is also known as the Buck Moon since July is the month that male deers (bucks) begin to grow their antlers.

This live stream will be hosted by Paul Cox, Slooh’s observatory director and chief astronomical officer, Dr. Paige Godfrey and Helen Avery.

Watch Slooh’s live video here on Friday, July 27 at 1 p.m. EST:

