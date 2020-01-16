 U.S. Senate reads Articles of Impeachment: Live video - Macleans.ca
U.S. Senate reads Articles of Impeachment: Live video

The Senate begins its historic proceedings of the third ever impeachment trial in U.S. history

The Senate will open its trial proceedings with a formal reading of the articles of impeachment by House prosecutors at noon. After that, Chief Justice John Roberts will arrive at the Capitol and swear in the senators as jurors for the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

