U.S. Senate reads Articles of Impeachment: Live video

The Senate will open its trial proceedings with a formal reading of the articles of impeachment by House prosecutors at noon. After that, Chief Justice John Roberts will arrive at the Capitol and swear in the senators as jurors for the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.