Some of the best Maclean’s columns of 2019

From the SNC-Lavalin debacle to Trump to Don Cherry’s firing, here is a small selection of some of the many brilliant opinion pieces published in Maclean’s in 2019

by
Trudeau arrives on Parliament Hill with his newly sworn-in cabinet ministers, in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

Canada, the show

Paul Wells: You thought this government was about family benefits and boil-water advisories? The Lavalin affair offers a glimpse of the real scene—maybe the real Canada.

Trudeau makes his way to caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

In the abandoned ruins of Ottawa

Paul Wells: How did the SNC-Lavalin scandal manage to rattle this government so badly? Because it reveals some truths to Canadians about this Prime Minister.

Scheer speaks during a press conference in Toronto on Thursday, March 7, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

Andrew Scheer’s LavScam fumble

Andrew MacDougall: What’s needed is a calm and systematic destruction of Trudeau’s arguments. The Conservative leader is just now catching on.

The Handel & Haydn Society performs its rendition of Mozart’s “Masonic Funeral” at Symphony Hall in Boston on May 5. (Chris Petre-Baumer/Handel & Haydn Society/AP)

‘Wow’ is the correct response to Mozart

Paul Wells: Every performance could stand to be more relaxed. Explain patiently why silence is part of the modern tradition of this music. And then accept any reaction, and welcome everyone who took the trouble to show up.

A taxi arrives at an unofficial border station across from Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., on Roxham Road in Champlain, N.Y., early Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. (Charles Krupa/AP)

The rise of an uncaring Canada

Andray Domise: What’s behind hardening attitudes towards migrants? Some basic ignorance about the life of refugees and the reality of immigration in this country.

The scene at a house where a young girl was found dead in Brampton, Ont. on Friday. The father of an 11-year-old girl was in police custody and facing charges in his daughter’s death (Andrew Ryan/CP)

You are horrible people

Scott Gilmore: This is the point all the whiners need to understand after Thursday’s Amber Alert—if you want to live in a province that protects its children, occasionally you have to roll over in bed and check your phone.

A member of the United We Roll protest convoy holds a sign during a two-day demonstration in front of Parliament Hill (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

Canada: A nation of strangers

Scott Gilmore: Canadians don’t often move out of their birth province. We vacation elsewhere. We barely know each other. We’re now unable to muster national responses to big issues.

A girl stands before tanks the Soviet Army left north of Kabul in the 1980s. The image was taken 13 days after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks (AP Photo/Alexander Merkushev, File)

The terrifying depths of Donald Trump’s ignorance, in a single quote

Terry Glavin: The president’s recent claim that the Soviets were ‘right’ to invade Afghanistan is worse than idiotic—it’s downright frightening

Jordan Peterson addresses students at The Cambridge Union on November 02, 2018. (Chris Williamson/Getty Images)

Hey, academics. Get out of the ivory tower. We need your expertise.

Opinion: Punditry and blunt-force debate has stolen the public discourse. More than ever, academics must inform people about the nuances of current research and ideas

People take part in the March For Life rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 9, 2019. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Alabama is closer than we think

Anne Kingston: Canadians who reassure themselves that the southern state’s abortion ban couldn’t possibly ever happen here haven’t been paying attention

Ujiri holding the championship trophy after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors on June 13. (Tony Avelar/AP)

The racial profiling of Masai Ujiri

Andray Domise: Police violence, media complicity and how the Toronto Raptors’ proudest moment became another piece of evidence

Kenney speaks to the media after the 2019 Alberta Leaders Debate in Edmonton, on April 4, 2019. (Codie McLachlan/CP)

Are we really okay with Jason Kenney?

Jen Gerson: The UCP is supposed to win back this conservative province. But it’s becoming clear that more and more Albertans are uneasy with what the party represents.

Trudeau apologizes on his campaign plane in Halifax, N.S., on Wednesday, over the 2001 brownface photo of him that surfaced (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Justin Trudeau’s face

Paul Wells: The Liberal campaign is built around a sophisticated oppo research organization that says their opponents are bad people. Where does it stand now?

Hats at Saturday’s Wexit rally in Edmonton (Photograph by Jen Gerson)

Why so many Albertans are giving up on their country

Jen Gerson: ‘Wexit’ reflects a cartoon version of the province that other Canadians find easy to attack—because it spares them the burden of self-examination

Team Cherry coach Don Cherry, centre, assistant Brian Sutter, back right, and Jakob Chychrun, right, who plays for the OHL’s Sarnia Sting, leave the ice after a team photo before the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Vancouver, B.C., on Jan. 28, 2016. (CP/Darryl Dyck)

How Don Cherry resisted Canada’s brownface

Erica Ifill: Canadian hockey and Don Cherry walked hand in hand for 40 years without noticing that they lost an entire generation of highly diverse viewers

Conservative MP’s pay their respects to Scheer following the announcement he will step down as leader of the party, on Dec. 12, 2019 (Adrian Wyld/CP)

Scheer is out. What happens next will change Canada forever.

Scott Gilmore: The next leader will either be someone who resonates with voters across the country or steers the party into the ditch

