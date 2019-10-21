St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
2019 Canadian federal election: Live updates and analysis on the vote - Macleans.ca
Join Maclean’s as we bring you the latest analysis from the 2019 federal election.
Polls suggest Monday’s vote may be the closest in decades. Neither the Liberals or Conservatives appear to be on track to form a majority. In the popular vote, polls show both parties virtually tied at about 32%.
The first polls close at 8:30 p.m. NT (7 p.m. ET), after which we’ll start to see the first vote counts. It might be late in the night — or early Tuesday — before the results become clear. Stay tuned to this page for throughout to get latest from Maclean’s.