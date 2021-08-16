Politics

The Bulldog: 2021 federal election live news and commentary

The Maclean's politics team reports on the latest from the federal election campaign trail. Check back frequently for commentary and updates in the lead-up to the fall election.

By

The Bulldog: 2021 federal election live news and commentary

Watch this space for the very latest federal election news, featuring reporting and analysis from Paul Wells, Shannon Proudfoot, Jason MarkusoffMarie-Danielle Smith, Scott Gilmore, Jen GersonAdnan R. Khan, Justin Ling, Stephen Maher, Fatima Syed, Niigaan Sinclair, Andrew MacDougall and Philippe J. Fournier. Why do we call it The Bulldog? That’s old newsroom lingo for ‘early edition’, and a name Maclean’s adopted during its election coverage in 2015. Read all about the fascinating history here.

RELATED: 2021 Election Platform Guide

 

FILED UNDER: