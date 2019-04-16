Alberta election 2019: Live results and riding-by-riding vote counts

Alberta voters go to the polls Tuesday to decide the shape of their next government. Polls close at 8 p.m. MT and the first results start rolling in soon after.

Heading into the vote, Rachel Notley’s NDP holds the majority with 52 seats in the legislature. Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party has 25 seats. The Alberta Party, led by Stephen Mandel, holds three seats. The Alberta Liberals and Freedom Conservatives both hold one seat.

It has been, many Albertans agree, the most rancorous campaign in living memory, as the NDP focused on allegations surrounding Kenney’s UCP leadership run, including voter-fraud accusations and the revelation that his team assisted a false-flag candidate. The UCP’s opponents also made much of past remarks from the party’s candidates that raised concerns of bigotry and intolerance within its ranks.

The UCP, in turn, depicted Notley as a friend and political ally of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom the party has vilified as hostile to the province’s lifeblood oil and gas industry.

On the scene to provide much-needed context were Maclean’s Alberta correspondent Jason Markusoff and contributing editor Jen Gerson. For background reading, here’s a sampling of their work: