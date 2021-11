Cabinet seat to Bay Street: Five former politicos who went into banking

Banks have been snapping up these hot commodities

Navdeep Bains

From Liberal cabinet minister to CIBC, vice-chair, global investment banking

Lisa Raitt

From Conservative cabinet minister to CIBC, vice-chair, global investment banking

Rona Ambrose

From Conservative cabinet minister to TD Securities, deputy chair

Scott Brison

From Liberal cabinet minister to BMO Capital Markets, vice-chair, investment and corporate banking

Brian Tobin

From Liberal cabinet minister and premier of Newfoundland and Labrador to BMO Financial Group, vice-chair

This article appears in print in the December 2021 issue of Maclean's magazine with the headline, "Cabinet seat to Bay Street."