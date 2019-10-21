 Federal election 2019: Canada's most relaxing results - Macleans.ca
Federal election 2019: Canada’s most relaxing results

It’s been a stressful election. Watch Maclean’s live-colour the results as they roll in.

by

It’s been a stressful election. Watch the results roll in in the most satisfying and soothing way possible. Maclean’s presents: live-colouring the 2019 federal election results! We will be going live shortly after the first polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

