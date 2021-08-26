An Election 2021 chat with Shannon Proudfoot, Paul Wells, Justin Ling, Fatima Syed and Andrew MacDougall

Ottawa’s bureau chief, Shannon Proudfoot will be joined by Paul Wells, Justin Ling, Andrew MacDougall and Fatima Syed at 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 27 for a lunchtime Twitter Space chat about the 2021 election campaign so far.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter and tune in if you’re curious about what Maclean’s political correspondents are keeping an eye on during this snap election.
Join us on Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET to discuss #elxn44 with Ottawa bureau chief @sproudfoot as well as @Justin_Ling, @fatimabsyed, @AGMacDougall and Paul Wells. Set a reminder here👇 #canpoli https://t.co/hJJmFx6NA8
— Maclean's Magazine (@macleans) August 25, 2021
Here’s some of what they’ve written so far:
- Proudfoot: Friendly or cold? Careless or practical? What voters see in the federal parties
- Wells: On health care, the song remains the same
- Ling: The Conservatives’ murky position on ‘conscience rights’ in health care
- Syed: Erin O’Toole’s Grade 8 vision: become PM
- MacDougall: The kinds of mistakes winning campaigns don’t make