French-language federal leaders debate 2019 (English translation): Live video

Six federal leaders come together for the second French-language debate 11 days before the election. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet and People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier will all participate.

Patrice Roy (Radio-Canada) will be moderating with participation from Alec Castonguay (head of the politics bureau at L’actualité), Patricia Cloudier (National Assembly reporter at Le Soleil), Hélène Buzzetti (parliamentary correspondent at Le Devoir) and François Cardinal (editor-in-chief of La Presse).

Watch the live stream of the French debate translated to English right here at 8 p.m. ET.

