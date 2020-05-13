Jason Kenney in conversation with Paul Wells: Maclean's Live Replay

The discussion included the pandemic as a public health challenge, how to reopen the economy safely, the economic challenges threatening Alberta and more

Award-winning Maclean’s senior writer Paul Wells sat down with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in our interview series, Maclean’s Live on May 13.

The conversation topics included the pandemic as a public health challenge; how to reopen the economy safely; the particular economic challenges threatening Alberta, and the paths forward for the province; what it’s been like to work closely with a federal government that isn’t always on the same page as Alberta on big questions; and China’s role in the pandemic and the global economy.

Watch the full replay of the event above.

