The vice-president and his running mate will be addressing the nation as votes continue to be counted in the 2020 U.S. presidential election

Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris are said to be making a primetime speech tonight, while the presidential race has yet to be called by major U.S. news networks. Watch Bloomberg QuickTake: Now‘s stream of the speech above.

See live results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election here. Biden is leading in several key states, including Pennsylvania.