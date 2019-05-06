Nanaimo–Ladysmith by-election 2019: Live results

The lucky voters of Nanaimo-Ladysmith, a B.C. riding just over an hour’s drive north from Victoria, get to cast their ballots in the last by-election before the federal election this fall. All 99,286 voters get to send a message to Ottawa: Will they elect another New Democrat to replace former MP Sheila Malcolmson? Will newly empowered Greens, fresh off a strong showing provincially in P.E.I. and climbing in national polls, take it for themselves? Or will another party sneak through the middle?

Maclean’s writers have had their eye on Greens for several months. In January, Jason Markusoff wrote about the party’s glimmers of electoral success in more and more provinces across Canada. Anne Kingston wrote just a few days ago about the Greens’ broadening appeal in a polarized political landscape.

Polls in Nanaimo-Ladysmith close at 8:30 pm PT tonight (that’s 11:30 pm ET). Watch results roll in here.