Newfoundland Liberals slip to minority status in razor-close election

The Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador was headed Thursday for its second straight election win, narrowly holding off the blue wave that has taken over many provincial legislatures in Canada.

But Premier Dwight Ball was poised to lose his majority in the provincial House of Assembly, setting the table for an intense round of negotiations intended to stabilize his government—or to knock it over.

“The Ball Liberal government will not survive the next year,” predicted PC leader Ches Crosbie in an impromptu speech at his party’s election night headquarters. “I am not conceding the Liberals. They will have to struggle for the next months and years to hang onto power.”

With most of the votes counted, the Liberals stood to win 20 of 40 seats, while the Progressive Conservatives were leading in 15 ridings. The NDP was leading in three while Independent candidates had been declared in two.

It will be just the second minority government in the province’s history. But the vote margins in some ridings were so close that they will trigger automatic recounts.

Ball got a head start on the campaign last month with a snap election called with 24 hours of the release of the budget, leaving the opposition scrambling to start the campaign.

“The fact that it was called this early did catch us off guard a little bit,” acknowledged PC campaign manager Robert Lundrigan before the votes came in. “We had a few candidates who could not sign on until the last second.”

The PC government could only register 39 candidates in the province’s 40 ridings before deadline, and booted another candidate out only a week before the election when anti-abortion and anti-gay marriage views were uncovered on his social media history. Meanwhile, inner turmoil within the provincial NDP left the third-ranked party without candidates in 26 of the province’s ridings.

The incumbent party, as a result, was the only one fully prepared out of the gates with a platform, a full slate of candidates, all 27 incumbents seeking re-election, little worry about vote-splitting with the NDP, and the most money in the war chest.

But the absence of competition for the Liberals on the centre-left may not have been as decisive as originally thought. The NDP’s three seats were more than even many in the party expected; along with the two won by Independents, they held the potential to give the New Democrats and leader Alison Coffin the balance of power.

“The Liberals played the game—hard,” said Russell Williams, head of the political science department at the Memorial University of Newfoundland, who added the PC leader Ches Crosbie and his campaign struggled to appear to be a government-in-waiting. Still, he noted, Ball’s early election call may have left many voters cynical, appearing a self-serving move.

The Liberals emphasized to voters that the dire economy and finances facing the province were inherited from the PCs and couldn’t be fixed in four years; they made the case that the public service layoffs during their first year in office—as well as various tax increases and an addition “debt reduction levy”—were difficult but necessary decisions.

As for health care, often top of mind for voters in the province with the oldest population in Canada, the Liberals stressed the Conservatives plan to find “efficiencies” as Crosbie had once said, surely meant cuts. (No matter if Crosbie said otherwise.)

While the Liberals can boast they fended off the political blue wave on the East Coast, the province still faces major headwinds that observers say Ball and his party did not squarely address during the campaign. The province has the oldest population in Canada, a falling GDP for 2018, and the highest debt per capita in its history. The Liberals offered few policy planks, say Russell and others, that would address the budget deficit in a substantial way, be it to increase revenue or rein spending.

“The loser in this election is undoubtedly the public,” said Williams before the results came in. “The public is going to get a response to this situation that they didn’t choose or understand when they went to the ballot box. That’s bad for the public, bad for the economy of the province, and bad for democracy.”

This story has been updated with election results and quotes