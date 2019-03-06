Gerald Butts and Michael Wernick at justice committee: Live video

Two high-profile players will tell their own stories—one of them for the second time—at the House of Commons justice committee today. Gerald Butts, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s former principal secretary (and longtime confidant) testified at 10 a.m. ET. At 2 p.m. ET, Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick will make a repeat appearance at the committee, alongside Department of Justice deputy minister Nathalie Drouin.

Former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould testified at the same committee last week that both Butts and Wernick were among 10 government officials who pressured her, and her staff, to offer a deferred prosecution agreement to SNC-Lavalin. She quoted both men as either directly or indirectly urging her to consider reversing course after she refused to overrule Canada’s director of public prosecutions.

Watch the entire justice committee meeting here when it happens.

