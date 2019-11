How Trudeau’s cabinet has changed since his first trip to Rideau Hall

Justin Trudeau’s brand-new cabinet for a challenging era of minority government is bigger, more Ontarian and slightly older than the first group of ministers he picked four years ago. Because it’s 2019, no one between British Columbia and Manitoba will sit at the cabinet table. In 2015, five of 31 ministers hailed from the Prairies. That’s down to just one. Thirty-five per cent of his first ministers were from Ontario. Now closer to half—45 per cent—are from the province where the Liberals won big in October. The median age of cabinet at the start of Trudeau’s first mandate was 48. That number ticked up through various shuffles over four years, but has now settled at 49.

Check out the graphics below for provincial, regional and age breakdowns of cabinet (both in 2015 and 2019). And click here for the full list of cabinet ministers.

The full federal cabinet

Ahmed Hussen

Portfolio: Family, Children and Social Development

Riding: York South—Weston

Province: Ont.

Age: 43

Anita Anand

Portfolio: Public Service and Procurement

Riding: Oakville

Province: Ont.

Age: 52

Bardish Chagger

Portfolio: Diversity, Inclusion and Youth

Riding: Waterloo

Province: Ont.

Age: 39

Bernadette Jordan

Portfolio: Fisheries and Oceans

Riding: South Shore—St. Margarets

Province: N.S.

Age: 56

Bill Blair

Portfolio: Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Riding: Scarborough Southwest

Province: Ont.

Age: 65

Bill Morneau

Portfolio: Finance

Riding: Toronto Centre

Province: Ont.

Age: 57

Carla Qualtrough

Portfolio: Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

Riding: Delta

Province: B.C.

Age: 48

Carolyn Bennett

Portfolio: Crown-Indigenous Relations

Riding: Toronto–St. Paul’s

Province: Ont.

Age: 68

Catherine McKenna

Portfolio: Infrastructure and Communities

Riding: Ottawa Centre

Province: Ont.

Age: 48

Chrystia Freeland

Portfolio: Deputy PM and Intergovernmental Affairs

Riding: University–Rosedale

Province: Ont.

Age: 51

David Lametti

Portfolio: Justice

Riding: LaSalle—Émard—Verdun

Province: Que.

Age: 57

Deb Schulte

Portfolio: Seniors

Riding: King—Vaughan

Province: Ont.

Age: 59

Diane Lebouthillier

Portfolio: National Revenue

Riding: Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine

Province: Que.

Age: 60

Dominic LeBlanc

Portfolio: President of the Privy Council

Riding: Beauséjour

Province: N.B.

Age: 51

Filomena Tassi

Portfolio: Labour

Riding: Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas

Province: Ont.

Age: 47

François-Philippe Champagne

Portfolio: Foreign Affairs

Riding: Saint-Maurice—Champlain

Province: Que.

Age: 49

Harjit S. Sajjan

Portfolio: National Defence

Riding: Vancouver South

Province: B.C.

Age: 49

Jean-Yves Duclos

Portfolio: President of the Treasury Board

Riding: Québec

Province: Que.

Age: 54

Jonathan Wilkinson

Portfolio: Environment and Climate Change

Riding: North Vancouver

Province: B.C.

Age: 54

Joyce Murray

Portfolio: Digital Government

Riding: Vancouver Quadra

Province: B.C.

Age: 65

Justin Trudeau

Portfolio: Prime Minister

Riding: Papineau

Province: Que.

Age: 47

Karina Gould

Portfolio: International Development

Riding: Burlington

Province: Ont.

Age: 32

Lawrence MacAulay

Portfolio: Veterans Affairs

Riding: Cardigan

Province: P.E.I.

Age: 73

Marc Garneau

Portfolio: Transport

Riding: Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount

Province: Que.

Age: 70

Marc Miller

Portfolio: Indigenous Services

Riding: Ville-Marie—Le Sud-Ouest—Île-des-Sœurs

Province: Que.

Age: 46

Marie-Claude Bibeau

Portfolio: Agriculture and Agri-Food

Riding: Compton–Stanstead

Province: Que.

Age: 49

Mary Ng

Portfolio: International Trade

Riding: Markham—Thornhill

Province: Ont.

Age: 49

Maryam Monsef

Portfolio: Women and Gender Equality

Riding: Peterborough–Kawartha

Province: Ont.

Age: 35

Mélanie Joly

Portfolio: Economic Development

Riding: Ahuntsic–Cartierville

Province: Que.

Age: 40

Mona Fortier

Portfolio: Middle Class Prosperity

Riding: Ottawa—Vanier

Province: Ont.

Age: 47

Navdeep Bains

Portfolio: Innovation, Science and Industry

Riding: Mississauga–Malton

Province: Ont.

Age: 42

Pablo Rodríguez

Portfolio: Government House Leader

Riding: Honoré-Mercier

Province: Que.

Age: 52

Patty Hajdu

Portfolio: Health

Riding: Thunder Bay–Superior North

Province: Ont.

Age: 53

Seamus O’Regan

Portfolio: Natural Resources

Riding: St. John’s South—Mount Pearl

Province: N.L.

Age: 48

Steven Guilbeault

Portfolio: Canadian Heritage

Riding: Laurier—Sainte-Marie

Province: Que.

Age: 49

Marco Mendicino

Portfolio: Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Riding: Eglinton—Lawrence

Province: Ont.

Age: 46

Dan Vandal

Portfolio: Northern Affairs

Riding: Saint Boniface—Saint Vital

Province: Man.

Age: 59