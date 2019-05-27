Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott to run as independents: Video

Former Liberal cabinet ministers Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott both announced their intention to run as independent candidates in Vancouver-Granville and Markham-Stouffville, respectively, in the next federal election this fall. The back-to-back announcements followed speculation that both would join Elizabeth May’s Green Party in time for the campaign. (Earlier today, CBC News reported neither would run for the Greens.) Watch highlights from their announcements below.