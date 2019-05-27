Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott to run as independents: Video - Macleans.ca
Former Liberal cabinet ministers Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott both announced their intention to run as independent candidates in Vancouver-Granville and Markham-Stouffville, respectively, in the next federal election this fall. The back-to-back announcements followed speculation that both would join Elizabeth May’s Green Party in time for the campaign. (Earlier today, CBC News reported neither would run for the Greens.) Watch highlights from their announcements below.