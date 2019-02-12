Read Jody Wilson-Raybould’s resignation letter

Jody Wilson-Raybould resigned from the Liberal cabinet on Tuesday morning. The move follows a report in the Globe and Mail last week that alleged she had been pressured as justice minister not to prosecute SNC-Lavalin for fraud, but to instead approve the use of a remediation agreement to avoid a trial. In her letter, Wilson-Raybould says she has hired a lawyer, Thomas Albert Cromwell, for “advice on the topics that I am legally permitted to discuss”. Here is her full letter of resignation to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

Office of the Prime Minister

80 Wellington St.

Ottawa, Ontario K1P 5K9

Attention: The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau

Feb. 12, 2019

Dear Prime Minister:

With a heavy heart, I am writing to tender my resignation as the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence.

I want to thank all Canadians, and in particular the residents of Vancouver-Granville, who put their trust in me and supported me as the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and as the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence. When I sought federal elected office, it was with the goal of implementing a positive and progressive vision of change on behalf of all Canadians and a different way of doing politics. My resignation as a Minister of the Crown in no way changes my commitment to seeing that fundamental change achieved. This work must and will carry on.

To Canada’s Veterans and their families: I have the deepest admiration and respect for you. This decision is in no way a reflection of my desire to see your service and sacrifice upheld and honoured. I only wish that I could have served you longer.

To my officials and ministerial staff: thank you for your hard work in the service of all Canadians. I am truly grateful for all that you have done and will continue to do.

I am aware that many Canadians wish for me to speak on matters that have been in the media over the last week. I am in the process of obtaining advice on the topics that I am legally permitted to discuss in this matter and as such, have retained the Honourable Thomas Albert Cromwell, CC as counsel.

Again, my thanks to all Canadians. Regardless of background, geography, or party affiliation, we must stand together for the values that Canada is built on, and which are the foundation for our future.

I look forward to continuing to serve as the Member of Parliament for Vancouver-Granville.

Respectfully,

(signature)

Puglaas

The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, PC, QC, MP

Member of Parliament for Vancouver-Granville

