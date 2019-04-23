P.E.I. election 2019: Live results and district-by-district vote counts

Prince Edward Island voters go to the polls Tuesday to decide the shape of their next government—and to cast their ballots in a referendum on electoral reform. Polls close at 7:00 p.m. AT for most of the province and the first results should start rolling in soon after 7:30.

Heading into the vote, Wade MacLauchlan’s Liberal Party held the majority with 16 seats. The Progressive Conservatives, led by Dennis King, held 8 seats. Peter Bevan-Baker’s Green Party held two seats. An independent member held the remaining seat.

On the referendum: The threshold for a victory, whether it’s for the “Yes” or “No” side, is a majority of the vote overall and a majority of the vote in 60 per cent of districts.

The Greens may be on track to form their first government in Canada. A 338Canada vote projection for Maclean’s this week showed the Greens headed to win about 16 seats, which would put them in majority territory. It also showed a high degree of uncertainty, partly due to low population per district and a lack of recent scientific polls in the province. Read more here.