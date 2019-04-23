Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
P.E.I. election 2019: Live results and district-by-district vote counts
Prince Edward Island voters go to the polls Tuesday to decide the shape of their next government—and to cast their ballots in a referendum on electoral reform. Polls close at 7:00 p.m. AT for most of the province and the first results should start rolling in soon after 7:30.
Heading into the vote, Wade MacLauchlan’s Liberal Party held the majority with 16 seats. The Progressive Conservatives, led by Dennis King, held 8 seats. Peter Bevan-Baker’s Green Party held two seats. An independent member held the remaining seat.
On the referendum: The threshold for a victory, whether it’s for the “Yes” or “No” side, is a majority of the vote overall and a majority of the vote in 60 per cent of districts.
The Greens may be on track to form their first government in Canada. A 338Canada vote projection for Maclean’s this week showed the Greens headed to win about 16 seats, which would put them in majority territory. It also showed a high degree of uncertainty, partly due to low population per district and a lack of recent scientific polls in the province. Read more here.