President-elect Joe Biden makes a victory speech in Wilmington, Delaware: Replay

The former VP will address the nation for the first time after being officially declared the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, defeating incumbent Donald Trump

The newly elected president-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, addresses Americans for the first time since the election was called, at 8 p.m. ET. Watch CBC News coverage above.

Missed it? Read the full transcript of Joe Biden’s remarks here.

