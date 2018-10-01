Quebec election 2018: Live results map

Quebec voters head to the polls Monday to decide the shape of their next government. Polls close at at 8 p.m. ET. Results will start to roll in soon after.

The Liberals had 68 seats at the legislature’s dissolution, while the Parti Quebecois had 28, the Coalition had 21 and the small, left-leaning Quebec solidaire had three. There were five Independents. Sixty-three seats are needed to form a majority.

Most polls suggest the Coalition has a whisker-thin lead over the Liberals, but the two parties remain close with just more than 30 per cent support each.

While Quebec’s economy has surged in recent years, public opinion polls have suggested for months that voters are looking for a change after 15 years of nearly continuous Liberal rule.

With the exception of a 19-month Parti Quebecois minority government between 2012 and 2014, the Liberals have been in power since 2003.

With the PQ not promising a sovereignty referendum in the next four years, the 39-day campaign focused on immigration, health care and the best way to spend the province’s billions in budget surpluses.

