Rachel Notley in conversation with Paul Wells: Maclean’s Live

As she heads into an election year hoping for a second term as Alberta premier, Rachel Notley sat down for a live interview with Maclean’s senior writer Paul Wells at the recently renovated National Arts Centre in Ottawa on Nov. 28—the eighth of a monthly series of conversations presented by the Canadian Bankers Association in partnership with the NAC and CPAC. Watch their conversation right here. Tweet along with the hashtag #MacleansLive, and follow our liveblog below for all the highlights. CPAC will broadcast the conversation at a later date. Also! Sign up for our daily politics newsletter, a morning must-read in the nation’s capital.

Why are we doing this, anyway?

Notley may be the incumbent Alberta premier, a respected New Democrat swept into power with a commanding majority in 2015, but she’ll have to beat a united conservative juggernaut named Jason Kenney if she hopes for four more years. Kenney, who spoke with Wells during Maclean’s Live earlier this year, consistently leads by wide margins in provincial opinion polls. Notley’s strident support for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which has her at odds with Indigenous groups and many of her provincial and federal NDP cousins, is only one file of many on which she may come up short in the eyes of voters.

This is the eighth of a monthly series of conversations Wells is conducting with leading Canadian political figures. Last month, he chatted with renowned Canadian artist Edward Burtynsky. In September, he sat down with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In June, he sat down with Jane Philpott, minister of Indigenous services. In May, he sat down with Jason Kenney, leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party. In April, he sat down with Katie Telford, chief of staff to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In March, he sat down with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer. And in February, he sat down with NDP leader Jagmeet Singh. Watch those conversations below.

