Scenes from Election 2019 party headquarters

Children cried, adults stood aghast, while others cheered. It was a mixed bag at the Liberal, Conservative, NDP and Green party headquarters on election night.

Maclean’s sent photographers across the country to cover the scene at the Liberal, Conservative, NDP and Green Party headquarters on election night. There was celebration, tears and some despondent stares. Here’s a look at the crowd reactions.

(Photograph by Jen Osborne)

Green Party Headquarters
