 Throne speech: Governor General outlines Trudeau's second mandate - Live video - Macleans.ca
Politics

Throne speech: Governor General outlines Trudeau’s second mandate – Live video

Watch live as the Queen’s representative Julie Payette delivers the speech from the throne, which will lay out the priorities for the Liberal government

Trudeau’s Liberal government will outline its priorities for its second term in power in today’s speech from the throne, which will formally kick off the first session of the 43rd Parliament of Canada.

Governor General Julie Payette, the Queen’s representative in Canada, will be delivering the speech at the Senate of Canada Building at 2:40 p.m. ET.

