U.S. Election 2020: The most relaxing way to watch the results

Watch live—and in peace and quiet—as we colour in the 2020 presidential election results as they roll in

This has been perhaps the most stressful election in U.S. history. So, here’s an alternative to the pundits, flashy graphics and noise of election night. Watch as we colour in the results of the 2020 election on an actual map. It’s the quiet, soothing way to take in tonight’s historic outcome, whatever it is.

The live-colouring has begun. Watch above or straight on YouTube.

If you’re looking for more detailed election results, go here.

If you’d like to colour along with us, you can save and print the image we are using:

JPG | PDF

