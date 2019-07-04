Donald Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ celebration: Live video

It was never in doubt that U.S. President Donald Trump’s celebration of American military might—hosted on the Fourth of July in front of the Lincoln Memorial, no less—would stir controversy. Trump has promised the “show of a lifetime,” complete with a tank display and an appearance by the high-flying Blue Angels aerial demonstration team. And, of course, fireworks. The president’s critics are, naturally, calling the exorbitantly expensive extravaganza Trump’s tribute to himself. Just another day in a crisis-ridden America. Watch the White House livestream here.