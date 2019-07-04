Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Donald Trump's 'Salute to America' celebration: Live video - Macleans.ca
It was never in doubt that U.S. President Donald Trump’s celebration of American military might—hosted on the Fourth of July in front of the Lincoln Memorial, no less—would stir controversy. Trump has promised the “show of a lifetime,” complete with a tank display and an appearance by the high-flying Blue Angels aerial demonstration team. And, of course, fireworks. The president’s critics are, naturally, calling the exorbitantly expensive extravaganza Trump’s tribute to himself. Just another day in a crisis-ridden America. Watch the White House livestream here.