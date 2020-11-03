U.S. Election 2020: Live updates and analysis on the vote

LIVE: The latest news and analysis from the historic race for the White House south of the border

Join Maclean’s as we bring you the latest analysis from the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Polls suggest that former vice-president Joe Biden, the Democratic contender, has the edge in national polls over President Donald Trump. But the election’s ultimate outcome will depend, as is often the case, on a variety of swing states where the vote is too close to call.

The first major polls close at 7 p.m. ET, after which we’ll start to see the first vote counts. A massive number of mail-in ballots, many of which will only be counted starting on Nov. 4, could delay the outcome in several key states. Stay tuned to this page for throughout to get latest from Maclean’s, including our Border County Decision Desk that will alert you every single time the votes are counted in a county on the Canada-U.S. border. Make sure to check out our full live results map.