Yves Giroux & Caroline Maynard in conversation with Paul Wells: Maclean's Live Replay

With the COVID-19 crisis dominating everything the government does, how can Canadians be sure the decisions being taken are wise? Two of Parliament’s appointed guardians are watching, and nervous. Parliamentary Budget Officer, Yves Giroux says the federal deficit this year could be 10 times as high as last year. Information Commissioner, Caroline Maynard is calling for greater openness, so Canadians can see how we’re being governed.

Award-winning Maclean’s senior writer Paul Wells spoke with Giroux and Maynard who were back-to-back guests on Maclean’s Live on June 3, 2020. Watch the full replay above.

