All signs suggest Canadians will go to the polls this fall. Though the writ has not yet dropped, we are once again assembling a list of promises made by four major political parties, updating as information becomes available. (For a look at the Bloc Quebecois's policies, click here. See the People's Party of Canada platform here.)
Here’s what each party has promised so far on every major issue.
Taxes
Liberal platform
- Create a luxury tax on new cars and private aircraft (worth at least $100,000, excluding motorcycles, racing cars, motor homes, farm vehicles etc.) and pleasure boats (at least $250,000). (source)
- Tax vacation properties of non-residents (See Housing). (source)
- Reduce the tax rates of zero-emission technology firms by 50 per cent (See Environment). (source)
- Investment tax credit for capital in carbon capture projects with a goal of reducing emissions by at least 15 megatonnes of carbon dioxide annually. (source)
- Change the Climate Action Incentive payment from an annual refundable credit to a quarterly payment. (source)
- Update the assessments for the Disability Tax Credit, so that an estimated 45,000 additional people will qualify. (source)
- Implement a Digital Services Tax of three per cent on revenue of digital services from Canadian users for businesses with revenues exceeding the an OECD-set threshold of 750 million euros. (source)
- Reduce the amount of interest that can be deduced by certain businesses from 40 per cent of earnings in the first year, and then to 30 per cent, to limit excessive deductions by large corporations. (source)
- Eliminate the tax benefits of so-called hybrid-mismatch arrangements, used largely by multinationals, which should increase revenues by $775 million over four years. (source)
- Strengthen the Canadian Revenue Agency’s ability to combat complex tax schemes; amend the Income Tax Act to combat tax collection avoidance schemes. (source)
Conservative platform
- Introduce a tax credit for Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage technology (See Climate Change and Environment). (source)
- Implement a new carbon pricing scheme (See Climate Change and Environment). (source)
- Tax relief for facilities that buy high-cost emissions reduction technology (See Climate Change and Environment). (source)
NDP platform
- Create a one per cent wealth tax on wealth over $20 million. (source)
Green platform
Economy and affordability
Liberal platform
- Establish a $15 per hour federal minimum wage, that will rise with inflation; if lower than provincial or territorial minimum wages, then higher rates prevail. (source)
- Reduce the income level at which the Canada Workers Benefit starts to $22,944 for individuals, and $26,177 for families. The tax refund is up to $2,400. (source)
- Expand the Employment Insurance sickness benefit from 15 to 26 weeks, as of summer 2022, and ensure job protection for workers in federally-regulated industries. (source)
- Make it easier for Canadians to find unclaimed federal assets (See Democracy & Governance.) (source)
- Make Employment Insurance simpler and more accessible, including uniform access to benefits across regions, with $3.9 billion over three years. (source)
- Help the aerospace sector recover from the pandemic with $250 million over three years. (source)
- Allow Canadian-controlled private firms to immediately expense up to $1.5 million of eligible investments in each of the next three years, which will reduce federal revenues by $2.2 billion over five years. (source)
- Renew the Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy with up to $443.8 million over 10 years, including fund to commercialize AI innovations and attract academic talent. (source)
- Launch a National Quantum Strategy with $360 million over seven years. (source)
- Provide $400 million for a temporary Community Services Recovery Fund to help charities and non-profits with economic recovery. (source)
- Start the Regional Development Agency for British Columbia, with $553.1 million over five years. (source)
- Give $100 million to the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative. (source)
Conservative platform
- Implement an Equalization Rebate that gives $5 billion back to provinces, including $4 billion for Alberta. (source)
NDP platform
- Enact an excess profit tax on the pandemic profits of large corporations with the proceeds supporting small businesses. (source)
Green platform
- Establish a Guaranteed Livable Income, a basic income at set at “livable” levels region by region (source)
Jobs & Skills training
Liberal platform
- Establish a new apprentice service to help first-year apprentices in Red Seal trades connect with opportunities in smaller employers, at a cost of $470 million over three years. (source)
- Increase the wage subsidy to $7,500 per person in the Student Work Placement Program for post-secondary students while also expanding employers’ access to the program, for $239.8 million. (source)
- Add $109.3 million for the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy for vulnerable youth. (source)
- Create at least 85,000 on-the-job learning opportunities through work placements from the non-profit Mitacs, with $708 million over five years. (source)
Conservative platform
NDP platform
- Create a hiring bonus in which the federal government covers the employer’s share of employment insurance and Canada Pension Plan premiums for new hires or laid-off employees who are rehired. (source)
- Increase the federal minimum wage (amount not stated). (source)
- Provide 10 paid sick days for workers in federally regulated industries. (source)
Green platform
Small business
Liberal platform
- Provide $1.4 billion over four years to provide microgrants for small business technology needs and link young people to smaller businesses who need such tech help. (source)
- Amend the Canada Small Business Financing Program to expand eligibility for those who can get loans and increase the loan amount, which will cost $560 million annually. (source)
- Strengthen access by women entrepreneurs to financing, mentorship and training with $146.9 million over four years. (source)
- Add $51.7 million over four years to agency funding for the Black Entrepreneurship Program. (source)
- Create ElevateIP, to help innovators access expert intellectual property services, with $90 million over two years, and another $75 million over three years for a similar Industrial Research Assistance Program for high-growth firms. (source)
- Design and deliver training, especially to small and medium-sized businesses, with $960 million over three years. (source)
- Invest $1 billion to help the tourist industry recover from the pandemic, including supporting festivals, theatres and amateur sports events. (source)
- Increase capital available to entrepreneurs by adding $450 million over five years to the Venture Capital Catalyst Initiative. (source)
- Modernize federal procurement and create more opportunities for businesses managed or owned by Indigenous and Black people, for $87.4 million over five years. (source)
Conservative platform
NDP platform
Green platform
Deficits and debt
Liberal platform
Conservative platform
- Balance the budget over the next decade. (source)
NDP platform
Green platform
Health
Liberal platform
- Provide $3 billion over five years, starting in 2022-23, to ensure provinces and territories provide a standard of care in their long-term care homes. (source)
- Provide $4 billion to help provinces and territories clear health-care system backlogs caused by the pandemic. (source)
- Aid trauma and PTSD programs for populations at highest risk of COVID-19 trauma with $50 million over two years. (source)
- Provide $100 million over three years to Public Health Agency of Canada for mental health projects aimed at helping populations most impacted by COVID-19, including frontline workers and racialized Canadians. (source)
- Add $250 million over three years for expanded clinical research through the Canadian Institutes of Health Research Clinical Trials Fund. (source)
- Address antimicrobial resistance by giving $28.6 million over five years to the Public Health Agency of Canada, Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. (source)
- Honour the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin with a Diabetes Challenge Prize of $10 million over five years for novel approaches to prevention, testing and risks, as well as $25 million over five years for research into diabetes. (source)
- Implement a Clinical Trials Fund with $250 million over three years to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, as well as $30 million over two years to fund pediatric cancer research. (source)
- Support people dealing with problematic substance use by adding $116 million over two years to the Substance Use and Addictions Program. (source)
- Establish a National Institute for Women’s Health Research with $20 million over five years. (source)
- Support the creation of a national autism strategy with $15.4 million over two years. (source)
- Construct eight plasma collection sites across country, with $20 million over three years. (source)
- Provide better palliative and end-of-life care with $29.8 million over six years, and ensure the medical-assistance-in-dying framework is implemented consistently with $13.2 million over five years. (source)
Conservative platform
- Provide incentives to employers to provide mental health coverage to employees. (source)
- Create a nationwide, three-digit suicide prevention hotline. (source)
NDP platform
Green platform
- Create a national safe supply as a harm reduction tool to prevent illicit drug overdoses. (source)
- Develop a national mental health strategy. (source)
- Create a universal pharmacare program. (source)
Public Health & Pandemic Preparedness
Liberal platform
- Allocate up to $375 million to our international COVID-19 response, especially health issues in developing nations (source)
- Give $2.2 billion over seven years to build and expand the life sciences sector including $60 million for the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization and $45 million to the Stem Cell Network. (source)
- Support large airports invest in COVID-19 testing infrastructure with $82.5 million. (source)
- Help the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority improve screening practices to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 with $271 million. (source)
Conservative platform
- Call an immediate public inquiry to examine the government’s pandemic response. (source)
- Overhaul Canada’s Pandemic Plan and preparedness to include domestic vaccine research, trials development and manufacturing capacity and readiness; and to include a focus on infectious diseases and bioterrorism threats. (source)
- Overhaul the National Emergency Stockpile System, federal lab testing processes, public health intelligence gathering systems and risk communications infrastructure. (source)
- Reinstate the tariff on imported personal protective equipment (PPE). (source)
- Develop a national system for sharing data across jurisdictions on pathogen transmission, immunity levels, and vaccination rates. (source)
- End the importation of and trade in wild or exotic animals and their products that carry an elevated risk of spreading zoonotic diseases. (source)
- Establish a threat level warning system to assign risk levels from a scale of 1-5 for Canadians when a new virus is detected. (source)
- Assign ultimate responsibility for the Public Health Agency of Canada to a qualified physician and public health expert with field and front line experience. (source)
- Restore the dual leadership role of the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg, within the Public Health Agency of Canada, and maintain access security and stringent screening protocols at the lab. (source)
- Harmonize ICU training to ensure that ICU credentials are transferable among jurisdictions. (source)
NDP platform
Green platform
Food security & Hunger
Energy
Liberal platform
- Aid large-scale clean energy technology projects with $1 billion over five years. (source)
- Create a Critical Battery Minerals Centre of Excellence (See Climate Change and Environment). (source)
- Help create the Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy in British Columbia, with $35 million. (source)
- Support hydro and grid interconnection projects in the North with $40.4 million over three years, and invest $36 million over three years for sustainable clean energy projects in Indigenous communities. (source)
Conservative platform
- Introduce a Renewable Natural Gas Mandate (See Climate Change and Environment). (source)
- Introduce a tax credit for Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage technology (See Climate Change and Environment). (source)
- Develop a National Clean Energy Strategy. (source)
- Implement a Liquified Natural Gas export strategy. (source)
NDP platform
Green platform
- No construction of new oil and gas pipelines, including an end to the federally owned Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. (source, source)
- Invest in comprehensive retraining and apprenticeship programs to repurpose skills of industrial trades workers for jobs in the renewable energy sector. (source)
- Energy efficiency retrofit program for all buildings. (source)
Climate change and environment
Liberal platform
- Create a “census of the environment” to monitor trends, with $25.6 million over five years to Statistics Canada. (source)
- Invest $5 billion over seven years in the Net Zero Accelerator to help companies reduce emissions (source)
- Aid clean energy technology projects (See Energy) (source)
- Reduce by 50 per cent the corporate and small business income tax rates for firms that manufacture zero-emission technologies. (source)
- Provide $2.3 billion over five years to achieve the 2025 target of protecting 25 per cent of the nation’s area, plus $976.8 million to meet the same goal in the oceans (source)
- Establish a Natural Infrastructure Fund for natural spaces and crossings to support biodiversity, such as in Toronto’s ravines, with $200 million over three years. (source)
- Create a Critical Battery Minerals Centre of Excellence at Natural Resources Canada for $9.6 million over three years, and provide $36.8 million over three years for R&D for battery mineral processing and refining. (source)
- Help Measurement Canada develop and implement, with international partners, codes for zero-emission vehicle charging and fueling stations, with $56.1 million over five years; and another $67.4 million over seven years to measure commercial transactions of low-carbon fuels. (source)
- Implement a Low-Carbon Fuel Procurement Program for the federal government, with $227.9 million over eight years. (source)
- Change the Climate Action Incentive payment to a quarterly payment (See Taxes). (source)
- Return to farmers in “backstop” jurisdictions—including Alberta and Ontario—an estimated $100 million from the price of pollution. (source)
- Issue federal green bonds, with a target of $5 billion, to fund projectssuch as conservation and green infrastructure. (source)
- Improve the commercial viability of carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies, with $319 million over seven years. (source)
- Help homeowners undertake energy efficiency upgrades through interest-free loans of up to $40,000, through giving $4.4 billion over five years to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. (source)
- Enhance wildlife preparedness in national parks with $100.6 million over five years, plus another $28.7 million to map areas in northern Canada at risk of wildfires. (source)
- Stabilize and conserve wild Pacific salmon and create a Pacific salmon secretariat and restoration centre of expertise with $647.1 million over five years. (source)
- Launch of the Canada Water Agency, with $17.4 million over two years to scope out its mandate including supporting irrigation infrastructure. (source)
- Have Crown corporations with at least $1 billion in assets report their climate-related financial risks as part of their corporate reporting as of 2022, with smaller organizations having until 2024. (source)
Conservative platform
- Implement a national Personal Low Carbon Savings Account, a carbon-pricing scheme that would see Canadians paying a surcharge when they buy consumer fossil fuels, with the money going into a savings account earmarked for green purchases. (source)
- Price carbon starting at $20/tonne and increasing to a cap of $50/tonne. (source)
- Tie Canada’s industrial carbon price to that of the European Union and the United States, and based on progress towards Paris targets, be prepared to set industrial carbon prices on a path to $170/tonne by 2030. (source)
- Study the imposition of a carbon border tariff which would reflect the amount of carbon emissions attributed to goods imported into Canada. (source)
- Introduce a zero emission vehicle mandate based on British Columbia’s, requiring 30% of light duty vehicles sold to be zero emissions by 2030. (source)
- Invest $1 billion in building out electric-vehicle manufacturing in Canada, including battery production, parts manufacturing, micro-mobility solutions and electric trucks. (source)
- Invest $1 billion in deploying hydrogen technology including hydrogen vehicles. (source)
- Work with the U.S. to set a standard for electric vehicle charging and add mandatory charging stations or wiring required for chargers to the national building code. (source)
- Require every building where the federal government has employees or offers services to the public and provides parking to have a charging station by 2025. (source)
- Introduce a Renewable Natural Gas Mandate, based on British Columbia’s policy, requiring 15 per cent of downstream consumption to be renewable by 2030. (source)
- Finalize and improve Clean Fuel Regulations, with a low carbon fuel standard based on B.C.’s policy to achieve a 20 per cent reduction in carbon intensity for transport fuels. (source)
- Pilot the use of Canadian renewable fuels by the Canadian Armed Forces. (source)
- Introduce a tax credit to rapidly accelerate the deployment of carbon-capture, utilization and storage technology in the energy sector and other industries, with early mover bonus for facilities with tech in place by 2030. (source)
- Invest an additional $3 billion by 2030 in natural climate solutions focused on management of forest, crop and grazing lands and restoration of grasslands, wetlands and forests. (source)
- Work with Indigenous communities including by expanding the creation of Indigenous protected and conserved areas managed and stewarded by Indigenous guardians. (source)
- Provide tax relief to the first five facilities that use new technology that provides meaningful emissions reductions but is costly. (source)
- Develop a National Clean Energy Strategy. (source)
- Develop a Clean Buildings Plan, including a regulatory and financial framework that will facilitate Energy Savings Performance Contracting, with a bonus for retrofits completed by 2030. (source)
- Implement a Liquified Natural Gas export strategy. (source)
- Appoint a national disaster resilience advisor to the Privy Council Office. (source)
- Establish a residential high risk flood insurance program. (source)
- Devise a national climate adaptation strategy and a natural infrastructure plan. (source)
NDP platform
Green platform
- Target 60 per cent reduction in GHG emission by 2030, with clear timelines. (source)
- End new pipeline construction, fracking and oil and gas exploration projects and use those funds to invest in the infrastructure and green sectors. (source)
Indigenous affairs
Liberal platform
- Create opportunities in federal procurement for Indigenous and Black businesses (source)
- Support access to trauma-informed, Indigenous-led mental health and wellness services, for $597.6 million over three years, including renewing funding of the Indian Residential Schools Health Supports Program and Crisis Line. (source)
- Manage the health impacts of climate change on First Nations and Inuit communities, including impacts of extreme weather events, with $125.2 million over four years. (source)
- Invest in Indigenous early learning and child care with $1.4 billion over five years, including $264 million to repair and renovate existing centres and $420 million to build new ones. (source)
- Increase the hiring of nurses and other medical professionals in isolated First Nations communities, at a cost of $354 million over five years. (source)
- Provide more than $6 billion over five years to support infrastructure maintenance and construction in Indigenous communities, as well as continue First Nations’ community access to clean water and services with $125.2 million over four years. (source)
- Reduce travel costs for Northerners without employer benefits by allowing claims of up to $1,200 in eligible expenses, for a cost of $125 million over five years. (source)
- Expand the Aboriginal Entrepreneurship Program to support Indigenous-led businesses and communities, with an investment of $42 million over three years; invest $22 million over three years to increase the number of Indigenous women entrepreneurs. (source)
- Invest an additional $2.2 billion over five years to build a safer and more inclusive society, in response to the national tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, including $275 million to support Indigenous peoples’ reclamation of Indigenous languages and $126.7 million to promote health systems free of racism and discrimination. (source)
- Provide $12.4 million over five years to Canadian Heritage to honour the survivors of residential schools and commemorate their legacy. (source)
- Develop an Indigenous data governance strategy so as to unmask inequalities and ensure effective program deliveries with $81.5 million over three years. (source)
- Negotiate agreements with interested Indigenous governments to enable them to raise tax revenues on their lands. (source)
Conservative platform
- Expand the creation of Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas (See Climate Change and Environment). (source)
- Fund and implement Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action 71 to 76 involving missing children. (source)
NDP platform
Green platform
- Ramp up renewable energy development in First Nations communities and on Indigenous lands, through partnerships with Indigenous people, and UNDRIP principles of self-determination (source).
- Implement the calls for justice from the National Inquiry in Missing and Murdered Woman and Girls. (source)
- Implement immediately all the calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission into residential schools. (source)
- Provide sustainable funding for new and existing Indigenous healing centres to address the harms caused by residential schools. (source)
- Stop government’s fight against Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rulings on Indigenous children in care. (source)
Immigration & Refugees
Liberal platform
- Amend the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to give the minister the authority to help select permanent resident candidates who best meet the needs of the labour market. (source)
- Develop a digital platform to replace the Global Case Management System for the immigration system as of 2023, spending $428.9 million over five years. (source)
- Fund migrant worker-centric programs and services, with $49.5 million over three years. (source)
- Increase workplace inspections and ensure rights of temporary foreign workers are respected, spending $54.9 million over three years. (source)
Conservative platform
NDP platform
Green platform
National defence
Liberal platform
- Address sexual misconduct and gender-based violence in the Canadian Armed Forces with $236.2 million over five years, including free independent legal advice to victims. (source)
- Maintain an additional six fighter aircraft and a frigate with the NATO Readiness Initiative, for $541.2 million over five years. (source)
Conservative platform
- Pilot use of renewable fuels by Canadian Armed Forces (See Climate Change and Environment). (source)
- Order a service-wide independent investigation into sexual misconduct, during which general and flag officer promotions and salary increases will be suspended. (source)
- Ensure future sexual misconduct complaints are made to an external independent body outside the chain of command. (source)
NDP platform
Green platform
Public safety & National security
Liberal platform
- Build two Arctic ice breakers—one in Quebec, one in B.C. —with at least one ship ready by 2030. (source)
- Give $105.3 million over five years for Transport Canada to continue its work with partners for the Known Traveller Digital Identity pilot project. (source)
- Top up the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund with $1.4 billion over 12 years, including $670 million for new small projects, and 10 per cent for Indigenous recipients. (source)
- Complete flood maps for higher-risk areas with $63.8 million over three years (source)
- Introduce touchless and automated interactions at the border, and modernize other procedures, including pre-clearance pilot projects in the United States. (source)
Conservative platform
NDP platform
Green platform
Infrastructure
Liberal platform
- Build dedicated passenger rail tracks in the Toronto-to-Quebec City corridor for high frequency trains; procurement process launching in fall 2021. (source)
- Support high-speed internet access in rural and remote areas with $1 billion over six years for the Universal Broadband Fund (source)
- Recapitalize the National Trade Corridors Fund with $1.9 billion over four years to aid upgrades to transport routes, with 15 per cent dedicated to the North. (source)
- Upgrade satellite ground-based infrastructure and plan for new satellites with $90 million over 11 years. (source)
- Conduct the first National Infrastructure Assessment to identify needs and priorities, for $22.6 million over four years. (source)
- Renovate small craft harbours with $300 million over two years. (source)
Conservative platform
- Eliminate and replace the Canada Infrastructure Bank. (source)
- Provide the funding needed to complete the extension of the Surrey Langley SkyTrain. (source)
- Facilitate Energy Savings Performance Contracting (See Climate Change and Environment). (source)
NDP platform
Green platform
Housing
Liberal platform
- Introduce a national tax of one per cent annually on the value of non-resident, non-Canadian owned residential real estate that is vacant or underused (source)
- $2.5 billion and reallocate $1.3 billion in existing funding to help build, repair or support 35,000 housing units. (source)
- Reallocate $300 million from the Rental Construction Financing Initiative to help convert excess commercial property to rental housing. (source)
Conservative platform
- Examine banning non-resident foreign buyers from purchasing homes. (source)
NDP platform
- Spend $14 billion building 500,000 units of affordable housing in the next 10 years—half of them in the next five. (source)
- Establish “fast-start funds” to streamline the application process to stimulate the creation of more co-op and non-profit social housing. (source)
- Implement a 20 per cent foreign buyers’ tax on properties purchased by non-residents. (source)
- Reintroduce 30-year mortgages insured by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation for first-time buyers to allow for lower monthly payments. (source)
- Double the homebuyer’s tax credit to $1,500. (source)
Green platform
- Apply tax on corporate owners of unoccupied residences, in addition to currently taxed foreign homeowners. (source)
- Redefine the formula for “affordable” housing. (source)
- Boost housing benefits, a federal-provincial program for rental assistance (source)
- Invest in co-operative housing sector (source)
Retirement & Seniors
Liberal platform
- Provide a taxable $500 payment for Old Age Security pensioners who are at least 75 as of June 2022 and increase the maximum benefit by 10 per cent. (source)
- Provide $3 billion to improve long-term care homes (See Health) (source)
- Start the Aging Well at Home initiative with $90 million over three years to assist community organizations offer practical support to low-income and vulnerable seniors. (source)
Conservative platform
NDP platform
- Spend $5 billion on long-term care systems across the country in the first mandate and commit to increasing the Health Transfer. (source)
- Create a national task force to transition all long-term care to non-profit within a decade, and immediately turn the Revera for-profit chain into a publicly managed entity. (source)
- Set national standards for long-term care and make that $5 billion in federal funding contingent on meeting them. (source)
Green platform
- Create national standards for care and staffing levels at long-term care facilities under Canada Health Act; eliminate for-profit service (source)
Child care
Liberal platform
- Commits up to $30 billion over five years to build an affordable quality childcare and early learning system, aiming for a 50 per cent cut in average fees by 2022 and to $10 a day in 5 years (outside of Quebec). (source)
- Help children with disabilities by improving the physical accessibility of child-care centres through funding of $29.2 million over two years. (source)
- Invest in Indigenous early learning and child care (See Indigenous affairs.) (source)
Conservative platform
NDP platform
Green platform
Youth
Education
Liberal platform
- Increase the threshold for repayment assistance for student loans from $25,000 to $40,000 a year and reduce cap on monthly payments from 20 to 10 per cent of household income. (source)
- Continue the waiver of interest accrual of Canada Student Loans and Canada Apprentice Loans until March 2023, at a cost of $392.7 million. (source)
- Extend the doubling of the Canada Student Grants to $6,000 for full-time students until July 2023. (source)
- Expand enhanced grants and repayment assistance for students whose disabilities are prolonged but not always permanent, at a cost of $429 over four years. (source)
- Help keep vulnerable children and youth in school through after-school programs and other supports with a $118.4-million, two-year pilot expansion of federal investments. (source)
- Help three million students gain coding and digital skills through CanCode, with $80 million over three years. (source)
- Transform Aurora College in the Northwest Territories to a polytechnic university, with $8 million over two years. (source)
Conservative platform
NDP platform
- Remove interest permanently on all federal student loans. (source)
- Give new graduates a five-year moratorium on student loan payments. (source)
- Cancel up to $20,000 of federal student debt per person, contingent on income in the first five years after graduating. (source)
Green platform
Agriculture
Liberal platform
- Launch an on-farm climate scheme for projects including improving nitrogen management and cover cropping, with $200 million over two years. (source)
- Start the Canada Water Agency, including supporting irrigation infrastructure (See Climate Change and Environment). (source)
- Help the wine sector adapt to emerging challenges, including Canada’s changing trade commitments, with $101 million over two years.) (source)
- Add another $292.5 million to help processors of supply-managed agricultural products adapt to new trade rules. (source)
Conservative platform
NDP platform
Green platform
Foreign affairs
Liberal platform
- Funds for Canada’s international COVID-19 response (See Public Health & Pandemic Preparedness) (source)
- Allocate another $165 million for humanitarian assistance, as well as $288 million over three years for the Rohingya crisis. (source)
- Accelerate and complete the purchase of shares of the African Development Bank by five years to help with the impact of the pandemic. (source)
Conservative platform
- Recognize as a genocide the measures being carried out by the People’s Republic of China against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims; and “stand up” to the Chinese Communist Party. (source)
- Ban Chinese imports produced with forced Uyghur labour. (source)
- List Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. (source)
- Maintain international development funding, but improve accountability. (source)
NDP platform
Green platform
International trade
Liberal platform
Conservative platform
- End the importation of wild or exotic animals that carry risk (See Public Health & Pandemic Preparedness) (source)
- Reinstate PPE tariff (See Public Health & Pandemic Preparedness). (source)
- Tie industrial carbon price to European Union and United States. (See Climate Change and Environment). (source)
- Study a carbon border tariff (See Climate Change and Environment). (source)
- Implement a Liquified Natural Gas export strategy. (source)
- Ban Chinese imports produced with forced Uyghur labour. (See Foreign Affairs). (source)
NDP platform
Green platform
Justice
Liberal platform
- Provide $21.5 million over five years for the Racialized Communities Legal Support Initiative. (source)
- Add $216.4 million over five years to the Youth Justice Services Funding Program to support diversion programs and help the overrepresentation of Indigenous, Black and other racialized groups. (source)
- Reduce pardon application fees and create an online application portal with $88.2 million over five years. (source)
- Amend the Judges Act to freeze the pension entitlements of a judge, as of when the Canadian Judicial Council recommends that person’s removal from office. (source)
- Re-establish the Law Commission of Canada to provide guidance on key legal questions. (source)
Conservative platform
NDP platform
Green platform
- Decriminalize possession of illicit drugs. (source)
Democracy & Governance
Liberal platform
- Modernize the federal unclaimed assets regime by making it easier for Canadians to be matched with their unclaimed assets, such as bank accounts, and expanding it to include terminated federally regulated pension plans as well as bank accounts in foreign denominations. (source)
- Update the Fiscal Stabilization Program for provinces facing sudden drops in revenues that will nearly triple the maximum payment to $170 per person, as of 2019-20. (source)
- Give Statistics Canada $41.3 million over six years to improve its data collection on supportive care, primary care, and pharmaceuticals, as well as update its infrastructure; and $25.6 million over five years to create a Census of the Environment; and $172 million over five years to implement a plan to fill data gaps. (source)
- Reduce internal trade barriers and work toward a repository of accessible internal trade data to identify barriers, including licensing, at a cost of $21 million over three years. (source)
- Strengthen the Competition Bureau’s enforcement capabilities with $96 million over five years. (source)
- Create a Data Commissioner to ensure personal data is used responsibly, at a cost of $17.6 million over five years, and provide $8.4 million over five years to the Standards Council of Canada for industry-wide data standards. (source)
Conservative platform
- Enact legislation to strengthen the Lobbying Act and Conflict of Interest Act, with higher penalties under the latter. (source)
NDP platform
Green platform
Veterans
Liberal platform
- Provide $45 million over two years for a pilot program aimed at reducing veteran homelessness through rent subsidies and social services. (source)
- Finance a program to cover mental health care costs of veterans with PTSD and other mental issues while their benefit applications are processed, with $140 million over five years. (source)
Conservative platform
NDP platform
Green platform
Arts & Culture
Liberal platform
- Provide $300 million over two years for the Recovery Fund for Heritage, Arts, Culture, Heritage and Sport Sectors, plus $70 million over three years for the Canada Music Fund and $15 million for arts and heritage institutions to meet public health guidelines. (source)
- Revitalize farmers’ markets, main streets and other local gathering sites with $500 million over two years. (source)
- Provide $28.7 million over five years for Parks Canada Agency to implement legislation that will create a legal obligation to protect the heritage value of more than 300 federally-owned historic places. (source)