The Year Ahead: Our Guide To 2023

Early 2022 carried the promise of a joyful, back-to-normal-ish post-COVID life. Then a tsunami of gloomy news dampened our optimism: inflation, climate disasters, the brutal Russian assault on Ukraine. The ugly political polarization south of the border crept northward—and a horde of trucks in downtown Ottawa led the charge. Some depressing trends are set to continue into 2023, but there are also many rays of hope. Canada is on the forefront of the fight against climate change, developing ingenious new gadgets and technology to reduce emissions. Drones and self-driving cars are going from sci-fi to mainstream. Hospitals will run on artificial intelligence, and Canadians will cope with exorbitant housing costs by devising clever living arrangements that come with the happy side effect of making us all feel a little less alone.
Science and Technology in 2023
By Jacob Rutka
Electric cars aren't the only innovation on the block—though they'll get a serious boost in 2023. Canada's got a whack of shiny new tech coming down the pipe: delivery drones, lightning-fast internet and a hyperloop that's sure to make Elon envious.
Canadian politics in 2023
By Philip Preville
The Smith-Notley fracas escalates in Alberta as Trudeau wages multiple battles federally. Meanwhile, Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to reverberate around the world, while cost-of-living woes dominate on the home front.
Society in 2023
By Caitlin Walsh-Miller
In 2023, hybrid work will officially become the new normal, and four-day weeks are on the horizon. Parenting will be less intense, especially as grandparents move into family homes. And caregivers will—hopefully—get their due.
Real Estate in 2023
By Jason McBride
Despite plunging property prices, housing costs will stay in the stratosphere due to rising rents and interest rates. Grassroots solutions—like community land trusts and modular buildings—point to a brighter future.
land trusts and modular buildings—point to a brighter future.
Business in 2023
By Jason McBride
Supply chains will freeze while air-travel choices expand. Tech unicorns prove resilient, the cannabis retail boom goes bust and everyone wants a side of feel-good social responsibility with their profits. Here's a look at the year ahead in the world of business:
Health-care in 2023
By Brad Badelt
In 2023, Canada faces a huge shortage of health-care workers, plus the lingering effects of long-haul COVID. Get ready for an explosion of innovations in medical care to fill the gaps in the system—AI-run ERs and holographic checkups among them. Here's a look at the year ahead in health-care:
Education in 2023
Jacob Rutka
Schools have become battlegrounds: in 2023, more parents will pull out of the public system, universities will face mass protests and grade schools will experience security threats. The upsides? Greater safety measures and new options in distance learning. Here's a look at the year ahead in the world of education:
Environment in 2023
By Brad Badelt
The outlook for Earth in 2023 is bleak. The Arctic permafrost is melting, heatwaves and floods threaten our homes, and invasive species are setting up camp. The good news: renewable energies are on the rise, and Canada has an edge in the carbon-capture market.
Food in 2023
Caitlin Walsh-Miller
The lockdowns may be largely behind us, but our pandemic eating habits continue. In 2023, Canadians will keep dining al fresco and ordering on apps. We'll look for healthier and more sustainable options—and pay a lot more for everything. Here's a look at the year ahead in the world of food:
Culture in 2023
By Courtney Shea
This year, a handful of new museums and movie studios kick CanCon up a notch. Meanwhile, new stars continue their ascent, with fresh releases from Drake's pal Daniel Caesar and bestselling author Ashley Audrain. Here's a look at the year ahead in culture: