10 Maclean's stories that defined 2021

A promise to Michael
Vina Nadjibulla and other family members have been waging a seemingly impossible fight to free her husband from a Chinese prison. After two torturous years, what does Canada owe ‘the two Michaels’?
Shannon Proudfoot
Nowhere to buy
Soaring home prices, insane bidding wars and cancelled dreams have spread from urban centres into towns across Canada. How did everywhere become Toronto and Vancouver?
Jason Markusoff
Friend rentals and robots: How businesses are creating solutions for the loneliness epidemic
Companionship and cuddles are on sale as ‘the loneliness economy’ takes off amidst a spike in the rate of isolation
Brian Bethune
Year One: The untold story of the pandemic in Canada
In March of 2020, Canadians started dying of COVID-19 and the country shut down. This is a comprehensive report on the country’s mishandling of the crisis of the century.
Stephen Maher
The war inside the Canadian Armed Forces
In the wake of multiple exits by senior leaders after untested allegations of misconduct, fixing its badly broken justice system is now the most important mission facing the beleaguered military
Marie-Danielle Smith
Forgiving Jaskirat Sidhu
Who deserves absolution, and when, is one of humanity’s most vexing questions—one families devastated by the Humboldt Broncos tragedy can’t seem to avoid
Aaron Hutchins
Every 49 minutes
That’s how frequently people died of drug poisoning in Canada during one dreadful week last summer. Here, their mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters share a message: the opioid crisis touches everyone.
Michael Friscolanti
The working class has had enough
How a once undervalued, ignored and politically silent group is fighting back
Shannon Proudfoot
First it took his mom. Then his dad. Then, finally, him. The story of a family stolen by COVID-19.
So many people thought of the Saini family’s once-bustling Brampton, Ont. house as a second home. Now, it’s just another empty space.
Marie-Danielle Smith
The future of the Liberal Party—without Justin Trudeau
The biggest question in Canadian politics in 2022 is whether Trudeau will still be PM when the year is done. The Grits may be forced to consider life after him—and what they even stand for without him.
Paul Wells