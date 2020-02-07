A nation’s loss: Victims of Flight 752

Click or tap on the photos to see a higher-resolution image.

Maclean’s pulled together as comprehensive a list of Canadian Flight 752 victims as possible at press time by cross-referencing media reports, interviewing families and conducting online searches. In the absence of an official release of victims’ names, we regret that several victims’ photographs are missing from this collection.

FLIGHT 752: The story of a family torn apart

These photos appeared in print in the March 2020 issue of Maclean’s magazine with the headline, “A nation’s loss.” On our cover this month, we offer a Farsi expression of condolence to illustrate a collective spirit of national devastation after the downing of Flight 752.