St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
A nation's loss: Victims of Flight 752 - Macleans.ca
Click or tap on the photos to see a higher-resolution image.
Maclean’s pulled together as comprehensive a list of Canadian Flight 752 victims as possible at press time by cross-referencing media reports, interviewing families and conducting online searches. In the absence of an official release of victims’ names, we regret that several victims’ photographs are missing from this collection.
These photos appeared in print in the March 2020 issue of Maclean’s magazine with the headline, “A nation’s loss.” On our cover this month, we offer a Farsi expression of condolence to illustrate a collective spirit of national devastation after the downing of Flight 752.