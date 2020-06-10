Carol Anderson and Kevin Young in conversation with Paul Wells: Maclean's Live

The deaths of George Floyd and countless other Black people in the U.S. and Canada at the hands of the police have sparked protests across the globe decrying anti-Black racism. Maclean’s Live is having two weeks of discussion on issues of racism and diversity, first in the United States, then in Canada.
On June 10, Maclean’s senior writer Paul Wells welcomed a distinguished panel of African-American writers including:
• Carol Anderson, the Charles Howard Candler Professor and chair of African American Studies at Emory University in Atlanta. Anderson’s 2016 book White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide was a New York Times bestseller and the winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award for criticism. Her most recent book is One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression is Destroying Our Democracy.
• Kevin Young, the poetry editor of The New Yorker and the Director of the Schomburg Center for Research on Black Culture at the New York Public Library. He is the author of 13 books of poetry and prose.
You can watch the full replay of their discussion about racism in the U.S., police brutality, voter suppression, ‘bureaucratic violence,’ and more above.
Past guests include:
June 2020: Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux & Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard
May 2020: Health minister Patty Hajdu
May 2020: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney
April 2019: Bank of Canada governor, Stephen Poloz
February 2019: Canadian ambassador to the U.S., David MacNaughton
December 2018: Former prime minister Jean Chrétien
November 2018: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley
September 2018: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
June 2018: Jane Philpott, former minister of Indigenous services.
May 2018: Jason Kenney, leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party (current Premier of Alberta)
April 2018: Katie Telford, chief of staff to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
March 2018: Conservative leader Andrew Scheer
February 2018: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.