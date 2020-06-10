Carol Anderson and Kevin Young in conversation with Paul Wells: Maclean's Live

The esteemed professors and writers sat down with senior writer Paul Wells to discuss systemic racism in the U.S., policy solutions and more. Watch the full replay.

The deaths of George Floyd and countless other Black people in the U.S. and Canada at the hands of the police have sparked protests across the globe decrying anti-Black racism. Maclean’s Live is having two weeks of discussion on issues of racism and diversity, first in the United States, then in Canada.

On June 10, Maclean’s senior writer Paul Wells welcomed a distinguished panel of African-American writers including:

• Carol Anderson, the Charles Howard Candler Professor and chair of African American Studies at Emory University in Atlanta. Anderson’s 2016 book White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide was a New York Times bestseller and the winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award for criticism. Her most recent book is One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression is Destroying Our Democracy.

• Kevin Young, the poetry editor of The New Yorker and the Director of the Schomburg Center for Research on Black Culture at the New York Public Library. He is the author of 13 books of poetry and prose.

You can watch the full replay of their discussion about racism in the U.S., police brutality, voter suppression, ‘bureaucratic violence,’ and more above.

Past guests include:

June 2020: Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux & Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard

May 2020: Health minister Patty Hajdu

May 2020: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney

April 2019: Bank of Canada governor, Stephen Poloz

February 2019: Canadian ambassador to the U.S., David MacNaughton

December 2018: Former prime minister Jean Chrétien

November 2018: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

September 2018: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

June 2018: Jane Philpott, former minister of Indigenous services.

May 2018: Jason Kenney, leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party (current Premier of Alberta)

April 2018: Katie Telford, chief of staff to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

March 2018: Conservative leader Andrew Scheer

February 2018: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.