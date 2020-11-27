COVID-19 in Canada: How our battle against the second wave is going

The latest numbers from across country showing where the virus is spreading, and how quickly

Note: Data in the charts last updated on Nov. 27 at 7 a.m. EDT. (Some provinces include their weekend numbers in Monday’s data announcement.)

The current growth of the pandemic is occurring at a speed nearly triple that of the first wave in the spring:

0 to 50,000 cases: 94 days

50,000 to 100,000: 48 days

100,000 to 150,000: 103 days

150,000 to 200,000: 25 days

200,000 to 250,000: 18 days

250,000 to 300,000: 12 days

300,000 to 350,000: 10 days

In the past week, Canada has averaged 5,372 cases a day, up more than 500 from the previous week. As of Nov. 26, three provinces (Alberta, Ontario and Quebec) have posted more than 1,000 cases a day. In contrast, the territories in the North posted no new cases, which marks the first time that has happened since Nov. 10.

The seven-day average of cases shows no sign of slowing in any of Canada’s regions, even as more and more public health restrictions are introduced. Those measures, which are not as severe as in the first wave, also take time to show any impact in the data. From Nov. 1 to 26, caseloads have increased:

Quebec: 23%

Ontario: 61%

Alberta: 167%

British Columbia: 47%

Rest of Canada: 163%

As of Nov. 26, Ontario is the only province in Central and Western Canada with a rate of new cases below the national average. Still, its daily rate of 96.9 per million population is more than double the province’s peak rate during the first wave. And Ontario’s rate is growing quickly, up 60 per cent since the beginning of the month.

The two lagging indicators in this pandemic—hospitalizations and deaths—are both growing at alarming rates. Hospitalizations have nearly doubled in November and are now straining the health care system in several provinces, including Manitoba and Alberta. Meanwhile, the death toll is back to where it was in June. And again, Ontario and Quebec are accounting for the majority of all deaths.