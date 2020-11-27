COVID-19 in Canada: How our battle against the second wave is going

Note: Data in the charts last updated on Nov. 27 at 7 a.m. EDT. (Some provinces include their weekend numbers in Monday’s data announcement.)
The current growth of the pandemic is occurring at a speed nearly triple that of the first wave in the spring:
- 0 to 50,000 cases: 94 days
- 50,000 to 100,000: 48 days
- 100,000 to 150,000: 103 days
- 150,000 to 200,000: 25 days
- 200,000 to 250,000: 18 days
- 250,000 to 300,000: 12 days
- 300,000 to 350,000: 10 days
In the past week, Canada has averaged 5,372 cases a day, up more than 500 from the previous week. As of Nov. 26, three provinces (Alberta, Ontario and Quebec) have posted more than 1,000 cases a day. In contrast, the territories in the North posted no new cases, which marks the first time that has happened since Nov. 10.
- Quebec: 23%
- Ontario: 61%
- Alberta: 167%
- British Columbia: 47%
- Rest of Canada: 163%
As of Nov. 26, Ontario is the only province in Central and Western Canada with a rate of new cases below the national average. Still, its daily rate of 96.9 per million population is more than double the province’s peak rate during the first wave. And Ontario’s rate is growing quickly, up 60 per cent since the beginning of the month.
The two lagging indicators in this pandemic—hospitalizations and deaths—are both growing at alarming rates. Hospitalizations have nearly doubled in November and are now straining the health care system in several provinces, including Manitoba and Alberta. Meanwhile, the death toll is back to where it was in June. And again, Ontario and Quebec are accounting for the majority of all deaths.