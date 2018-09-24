 Let's rank Canada's peskiest urban animal - Macleans.ca
Let’s rank Canada’s peskiest urban animal

Super-intelligent garbage bandits? Pet-eating canines? Use the Maclean’s Ranking tool to choose Canada’s most meddlesome urban wildlife.

by

Portrait of a raccoon (Getty Images)

A Torontonian wakes up to find three raccoons having a snack in her kitchen. A city is transfixed by a bear that wandered into a downtown market. Small town mayors struggle with how to tackle the rising number of urban deer. And pet owners and parents contemplate a growing population of coyotes. This is Canada’s not always happy relationship with its urban wildlife population.

From bird-feeder robbing squirrels to garden-eating deer, the animals we often admire from afar also have a way of getting on nerves when they take up as neighbours. So we ask: What is the animal that most drives Canadians nuts? Use the drag-and-drop tool below to make your list. Scroll for more options! Each submission will contribute to our user-generated consensus ranking.
