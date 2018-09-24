Let’s rank Canada’s peskiest urban animal

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
A Torontonian wakes up to find three raccoons having a snack in her kitchen. A city is transfixed by a bear that wandered into a downtown market. Small town mayors struggle with how to tackle the rising number of urban deer. And pet owners and parents contemplate a growing population of coyotes. This is Canada’s not always happy relationship with its urban wildlife population.
From bird-feeder robbing squirrels to garden-eating deer, the animals we often admire from afar also have a way of getting on nerves when they take up as neighbours. So we ask: What is the animal that most drives Canadians nuts? Use the drag-and-drop tool below to make your list. Scroll for more options! Each submission will contribute to our user-generated consensus ranking.