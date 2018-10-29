Rank Canada’s best—and worst—Halloween treats

Everyone remembers rating their haul after traipsing around the neighbourhood collecting Halloween trick-or-treat goodies. For many, there’s a strict hierarchy for which giveaways are celebrated and which hand-outs are reviled. A full-sized Coffee Crisp? A small bag of chips? Are those the real wins? What about a handful of Rockets? And are Kerr’s Molasses Kisses as universally scorned as it seems? So many questions.

So, what is Canada’s favourite Halloween treat? Use the drag-and-drop tool below to make your list. Scroll for more options! Each submission will contribute to our user-generated consensus ranking.