LISTEN: How do school closures really impact children and parents?

Maclean’s hosted a Twitter Space on January 7 to discuss school closures due to COVID-19—the impact of those closures on kids, the low risk of the virus to children and how to properly balance all the considerations.

We invited Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, head of the department of critical care at the Ottawa Hospital, Matt Gurney, a journalist and parent who wrote this piece for TVO looking at the dubious justification of closing schools and Denise Balkissoon, Ontario bureau chief for The Narwhal and also a parent. Shannon Proudfoot, Ottawa bureau chief for Maclean’s, a parent, and author of this column on the high cost of school closures, played host, and we were fortunate to have several teachers weigh in with their perspective.

You can listen to the discussion here: