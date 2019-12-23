Some of the best Maclean’s reads of 2019

Into the dark

The inside story of an improbable team of divers, a near-impossible plan and the rescue of 12 boys from a Thai cave

Read the gripping feature by Shannon Gormley.

This is how Canada’s housing correction begins

Canadians are finally getting a taste of what a world with rising interest rates will look like, and one thing is painfully clear: we’re not ready for what happens next

Read the full feature by Jason Kirby.

Not a drop to drink

Members of the Neskantaga First Nation are set to take their first sips of safe tap water in 25 years. Many refer to it as ‘the moment,’ and it’s a matter of life and death

Read the full feature by Kyle Edwards.

This is what’s wrong with Canada’s Left

The Liberals are losing their hold on the centre, increasingly willing to alienate and inflame.

Read the full feature by John Geddes.

Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou: The world’s most wanted woman

Inside the high-stakes extradition fight for a top Huawei executive—and why Canada’s relationship with China may never recover

Read the full story by Shannon Proudfoot, John Geddes, Paul Wells, Claire Brownell, Aaron Hutchins and Jason Markusoff

How a core member of Team Trudeau became the PM’s greatest threat

Jody Wilson-Raybould was once one of Justin Trudeau’s star political prospects. Now, a thorn in his side.

Read the full feature by John Geddes.

Justin Trudeau, imposter

The phoniness of the Prime Minister’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin file is a trait he shows the Canadian people all too often

Read the full cover story by Paul Wells

Humboldt and its Broncos received a nation’s grief. Now it’s their turn to heal.

One year after the crash, both city and team are as resolved as ever to get past their cataclysmic moment. They just need a moment to take a breath.

Read the story by Aaron Hutchins.

For fentanyl importers, Canada Post is the shipping method of choice

Most fentanyl enters Canada via the mail, thanks to an antiquated law. Why hasn’t the government acted?

Read the full investigation by Claire Brownell

To kill a polar bear

The fate and ferocity of the North’s greatest predator has pitted the Inuit against southern scientists, leading to an extraordinary moment in a Nunavut court

Read the full story by Aaron Hutchins

‘How we treat women’

Worker camps make it possible to build infrastructure in remote locations in Canada. Is it worth the human cost?

Read the full investigation by Kyle Edwards

The world is broken—and human kindness is the only solution

From politics to health care to economics, a rising movement is calling for compassion as a remedy for systems on the brink

Read the full story by Anne Kingston

The climate crisis: “Yes, we should be scared.”

What will it take for popular opinion to catch up with the terrifying science? We talk to Canada’s top climate change experts.

Read the full story by John Geddes.

Yes, climate change can be beaten by 2050. Here’s how.

A carbon-free world can be a reality. What would that mean for our jobs, homes and lives?

Read the full story by Alanna Mitchell.

Marching brave

To mark the 50th anniversary of Bill C-150—which amended Canada’s Criminal Code and represented a significant step forward for gay rights—Maclean’s looks back on five historic images from the past five decades, each of which highlights a key moment for the LGBQ community.

View the full photo essay.

How a bill becomes law—when SNC-Lavalin pulls the strings

The powerful engineering giant had two former Supreme Court justices, a former Privy Council clerk and the PMO on its side. It got everything it wanted—except a deal to escape a court fight

Read the full story by Nick Taylor-Vaisey

What does it mean to be working class in Canada?

Socio-economic lines are often erased or ignored in Canada. Here’s how I came to see my working class roots clearly.

Read the full story by Shannon Proudfoot

Journey to glory

The sublime joy of the Raptors championship capped a 26-year project to build a winner from scratch—overcoming reluctant athletes, snarky purists and a market short on basketball tradition. Mission accomplished.

Read the full story by Aaron Hutchins

The rise of Alberta’s unapologetic petro-patriots

Legions of Albertans are showing their allegiance to oil by wearing their hearts on their sleeves (and caps and T-shirts and hoodies). Is it a defensive posture?

Read the full story by Jason Markusoff

We are the dead

A months’-long Maclean’s investigation into intimate-partner violence reveals how systems, politicians and people have failed women and girls

Read the full story by Anne Kingston

How Justin Trudeau held on: The story of a gruelling, messy campaign

The path to a Liberal minority was paved with low points and sloppy moments. In this election, there were no undiluted victories.

Read the full story John Geddes, Shannon Proudfoot, Anne Kingston, Jason Markusoff and Paul Wells.

Plucked from peril

The Makena set out for Halifax in fine weather under the steady hand of a respected skipper. It would be the yacht’s last voyage—and only the heroics of Canadian rescuers would spare its crew from tragedy.

Read the full feature by Nick Taylor-Vaisey