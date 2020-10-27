The bright side of self-isolation: All the pets who found homes

Months of being stuck at home led to an uptick in pet adoptions across the country. Here are a few of the cuddly critters that became new family members during lockdown.

The pandemic lockdown of months past yielded more free time and crushing loneliness than most were used to. For many, the answer was adding a new, furry (or not-so) member to the family. Behold the cats, dogs and other creatures that were adopted during—and often due to— the COVID-19 pandemic. (One of the few good things to come out of the public health crisis.) Yes, this might just be an excuse to admire cute animals. But don’t we deserve that?

Photography by Sarah Palmer