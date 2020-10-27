The bright side of self-isolation: All the pets who found homes

The pandemic lockdown of months past yielded more free time and crushing loneliness than most were used to. For many, the answer was adding a new, furry (or not-so) member to the family. Behold the cats, dogs and other creatures that were adopted during—and often due to— the COVID-19 pandemic. (One of the few good things to come out of the public health crisis.) Yes, this might just be an excuse to admire cute animals. But don’t we deserve that?
Photography by Sarah Palmer
Sisters Antonia and Elise with Stella, the Sphynx
“Elise always wanted a hairless cat, and since both of us were working from home, we had the capacity to bring a third pet into the family. By chance she found an ad for someone in Pickering, Ont., who was re-homing Stella, so it felt like it was meant to be.” —Antonia