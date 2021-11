Inter-provincial moves happened in the highest numbers in a second quarter since 1972

Between April and June of this year, 123,482 people moved to another province or territory—the highest number in a second quarter since 1972, reports Statistics Canada.

Middling ground

The big losers were Ontario (-11,857) and Alberta (-5,447), followed by Manitoba (-3,613) and Saskatchewan (-3,362).

Ocean views

B.C. (+15,290), Nova Scotia (+4,678), New Brunswick (+2,145) and P.E.I. (+869) welcomed the most newcomers.