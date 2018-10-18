 The Maclean's Quiz: How much do you know about cannabis? - Macleans.ca
Society

The Maclean’s Quiz: How much do you know about cannabis?

Test your trivia skills on everything from Catholicism to cannabis

by

Left: the pan-American highway in the area of the Nazca desert - Peru, South America. (Vadim Petrakov/Shutterstock); Middle: Donkey Kong by Nintendo. (Ilbusca/Getty Images); Right: Cannabis. (Ana Lacob/Shutterstock)

Legal marijuana is very much a reality, even though as Jason Markusoff has reported, the legislation and processes around the momentous occasion may be half-baked. Maclean’s has answered many of the questions that have arisen around the new age of weed, but now it’s our turn to ask you a few. Here’s the Maclean’s Quiz, with a special cannabis round for potheads (er, we mean, marijuana enthusiasts) and newbies alike.

MORE ABOUT THE QUIZ:
Filed under: